First Alert Weather Update: Showers exit, fall-like air enters Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cold front showers Tuesday evening taper overnight. Meanwhile, cooler air begins to filter in on Wednesday. High temperatures will hold in the upper 60s much of the day. Outside of a lingering shower early, we should see mainly dry weather with increasing sun later in the afternoon. High pressure building in on Thursday should keep us dry with a fair amount of sun, but on the cooler side, with highs in the 60s. We’ll slowly start to warm things up by Friday and into the weekend, with highs back in the lower 70s on Friday and Saturday, and lower to mid 70s this weekend. We’ll be spectators for Hurricane Lee as it moves up the east coast, but off the east coast. This storm is large, and parts of coastal New England will likely see rough seas, waves, rain and wind on Friday and Saturday. Our only impact from Lee could be some high clouds.

The weekend should be mainly dry. At this point, the only chance of rain this weekend may come late on Sunday ahead of our next round of scattered showers which primarily arrives on Monday. If you’re looking ahead to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday, plan for mild air in the 70s with some filtered sunshine.