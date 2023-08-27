First Alert Weather Update: Slight shower chances to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure overhead will keep our sky clear on Sunday night, allowing temperatures to drop back into the lower 50s away from Lake Ontario, mid to upper 50s closer to the lake. Sunshine will start Monday, and while sun will win out through the day, some moisture will build south of Rochester. This will bring in some extra clouds, and possibly a stray shower in the Finger Lakes. Tuesday will also feature a slight shower or thunder risk as moisture pools ahead of our next cold front, but a lot of the day will be dry. A cold front and pocket of cooler air moves in for Wednesday, which will bring an increased chance of showers early, then some clearing. The last few days of August will feel more like early October, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, along with a breeze on Wednesday.

High pressure builds in at the surface starting Thursday, and ridging aloft, which will help to pump more summer-like air back into the region for the start of September and Labor Day weekend. In fact, the early Labor Day weekend outlook looks good with warm air and mainly dry weather. Stay tuned as we draw closer to the “unofficial end of summer.”