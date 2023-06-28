First Alert Weather Update: Smoke sticks with us while humidity drops on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The wildfire smoke has returned and will be sticking around Thursday, but it will start to get better throughout the weekend.

Air quality will remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range tonight into Thursday. Tonight, will be smokey and cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and temperatures will drop to the mid-50s. Fog is possible in some areas. The humidity will drop tomorrow, allowing Thursday to be dry and comfortable. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees with the sun shining through the smokey haze. Humidity makes a return starting on Friday. Chances of a few showers and thunderstorms also return Friday afternoon.

The weekend will feel tropical with scattered showers and a few storms at times. With that said, no severe weather is to be expected. However, plan to arrange your 4th of July plans around some wet weather. Stick with the First Alert Weather team as we work to fine tune the timing of these holiday showers and storms. It’ll will remain tropical into much of next week with at or above average temperatures, high humidity levels and some occasional rain and storms.