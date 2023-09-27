First Alert Weather Update: Some showers return before the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll continue our stretch of beautiful and comfortable early fall weather for another day, with dry weather and partly cloudy skies on Thursday. An upper level disturbance to our west slides east and opens up on Friday, which will bring the chance for a few showers on Friday, along with more cloud cover. That being said, Friday will be far from a washout. We’ll clear all of that out for the weekend, with skies becoming mostly sunny again on Saturday, and continuing into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower to mid 70s, with mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

We turn the calendar to October on Sunday, but it’ll begin to feel more like July or August for much of next week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s all of next week. Most of the time will be dry with a good deal of sun. At this point, we’re not forecasting record high temperatures, but we may come closer on Wednesday of next week. Bottom line: hold off on those flannels, keep those shorts and t-shirts out for a little while longer.