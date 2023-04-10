First Alert Weather Update: Starting to feel like summer this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve begun our beautiful stretch of dry, sunny and mild weather, with blue skies and temperatures in the 60s on Monday. We will see an increase in clouds tonight and Tuesday, as a weak disturbance moves through. Winds will pick up a bit, as well. Some gusts may push 40 mph Tuesday afternoon. The only issue this may create is an enhanced risk of brush fires, that is typical in the spring months. The DEC has a residential burn ban through mid-May. With low humidity and a gusty wind, plus dried and dead brush from last fall/winter, any spark could quickly spread. Winds will ease a bit, and the rest of the week will feature a slow warming trend. Wednesday should reach the lower 70s, and Thursday and Friday into the mid 70s. Saturday may end up being the warmest day of the week, as long as we can keep a good deal of sun and dry weather around.

We can’t keep it going into next week, though. We’ll see a powerful cold front swinging through on Sunday, bringing a round of rain and temperatures dropping back into the 40s for highs. In fact, it may be just chilly enough early next week for a few wet flakes to mix in with rain showers. Enjoy this while it lasts!