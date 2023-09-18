First Alert Weather Update: The last week of summer feature lots of sunshine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The showers and downpours we had around Monday will be the last of our rain for most, if not the rest of the summer! Considering summer ends on Saturday, that isn’t actually that impressive. But, we are expecting a stretch of lovely weather with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70, then we’ll climb into the mid 70s on Thursday and upper 70s to near 80 on Friday. Some clouds will linger on Tuesday, but expect an abundance of sunshine for the rest of the week.

Fall officially arrives early Saturday morning, though it’ll still be feeling like summer, with temperatures in the mid 70s. We should start the weekend off nicely with dry weather and mild air, but a little more cloud cover as our next wave of low pressure approaches. There are still some uncertainties whether or not rain moves in for the second half of the weekend, but at this point we do have an increasing chance of rain on Sunday. This will set us up for a much more unsettled first week of fall, with off and on rain showers and cooler air for much of next week.