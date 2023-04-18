First Alert Weather Update: The sun will come out tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tuesday had a November look to the sky and a mid March feel to the air, complete with some snowflakes and graupel pellets mixed in with rain showers. We’ll continue with some of these mixed showers overnight, ending by morning. Wednesday will feature improving weather, with clouds giving way to a mostly sunny sky, and temperatures rebounding back into the lower 50s, which is still a little cool for this time of year, but better than the 40s. We’ll go up from there. A warm front will bring some showers briefly overnight Wednesday, with a clearing sky on Thursday, and temperatures bouncing back into the 60s on Thursday. Friday may soar well into the 70s, with some spots possibly flirting with 80 for the 4th time this year. Rain will be knocking on our door for the weekend, but we may be able to salvage the majority of Saturday with warm and mainly dry weather before turning wet and cooler again by later Saturday and especially Sunday.

Next week starts off like this one did – with a few days of cooler air and a few rain or even wet snow showers, but no accumulation, and that won’t last. Welcome to spring in Western New York!