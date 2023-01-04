First Alert Weather Update: Tracking more rain for western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a damp and gloomy Tuesday with a few tenths of an inch of rain, with more on the way tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue overnight, but we’ll trend drier into the first part of Wednesday. Rain should pick up again during the afternoon and evening, with some pockets of heavier rain by evening. Rainfall may add up to another half inch to inch of rain in some spots on Wednesday. It’ll be an interesting day temperature-wise on Wednesday, with 30s likely north of Rochester, and 50s in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.

Thursday turns much quieter as the rain pulls away, and we’re able to start drying out. It turns cool enough for some snow showers on Friday with lake flurries Saturday, but little or no accumulation is expected. We’ll see a nice quiet stretch of weather into much of next week with seasonably chilly air in the 30s, but dry weather. At this point, we’re running a seasonal snowfall deficit of about 2 feet, and that number will continue to grow with no accumulating snow in the foreseeable future for the Rochester area.