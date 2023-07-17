First Alert Weather Update: Tracking smoke tonight and a few storms Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the Great Lakes and Northeast, and will stick with us Monday night and to some extend into Tuesday. We should see the smoke thinning a bit on Tuesday, with air quality improving, though smoke will still linger to some extent. Some scattered showers and a few storms will likely fire ahead of a cold front moving through during the day. The best chance of staying dry will be near lakes Erie and Ontario, with the best chance of getting some thundery downpours will be in the Finger Lakes. Our cold front won’t have much of an impact on our air temperatures, but it will drop our humidity, which will lead to a beautiful day Wednesday. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky, seasonably warm air and lower humidity levels.

That dry weather will be short-lived, though. Another round of showers and some storms will return later on Thursday, and continue into Friday before some improvement for the weekend.