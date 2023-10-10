First Alert Weather Update: Weather turns drier this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake effect has been the story, and we’ll continue with off and on lake rain showers on Wednesday, as an area of low pressure to our north just sits and spins, funneling chillier Canadian air into Western New York. That low will slowly loosen its grip, and move away on Thursday, switching our wind direction and lowering our chances of lake rain. In fact, we may flirt with 60 again on Thursday with the help of some breaks of sun. Friday should be dry with sun giving way to increasing clouds as our next area of low pressure approaches. This will bring rain to the entire area for most of Saturday. Sunday may start off damp, but we should see any showers tapering, leaving us with mainly dry weather by the time the Bills take on the Giants for Sunday night football in Orchard Park. So, Saturday will be the wetter weekend day, with some improvement on Sunday.

We’ll remain somewhat cool and unsettled with another round of scattered lake rain showers and temperatures in the 50s early next week with a similar pattern setting up once again.