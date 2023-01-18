First Alert Weather Update: Wintry mix Thursday, then tracking some accumulating snow potential

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our next wave of low pressure in a series of storms will move in by Thursday morning. Much like Tuesday, this will bring another round of a mix of snow, sleet and some light freezing rain, before changing over to all rain as temperatures rise into the afternoon. The timing looks to impact the later parts of the morning commute, so be aware of some slick spots on driveways, sidewalks and untreated roads. Rain showers will mix with wet snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning, before changing back to snow showers as temperatures turn cold enough to support all snow. As far as accumulations go, expect a sloppy coating of snow and sleet Thursday morning into midday, then about a coating to an inch or two on Friday, and another coating to an inch for most Friday night. In all, this will just be enough to lay down a fresh coating of white on the ground heading into the weekend.

We continue to monitor the potential development of a coastal low on Sunday. Trends continue to suggest some light snow developing across western New York Sunday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest snow in eastern and southern New York State. Still, we expect some minor accumulating snow Sunday into Monday, with some impacts on the Bills game in Orchard Park Sunday afternoon, especially during the 2nd half and the drive home. It should be noted – a slight shift in the track east could mean very little to no snow, and a slight shift west may mean more substantial snow. With this still being 4-5 days out, we expect changes to those finer details over the next few days. We may be watching the potential for yet another storm that may bring some rain or snow to our region toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned as details become a bit more clear.