First Alert Weather Update: Wonderful weather Wednesday, but storms return Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our air will dry out following Tuesday afternoon’s cold front. Dew points drop into the 50s, which means much more comfortable air overnight and into Wednesday. This also means we’ll see a mostly sunny sky and dry weather on Wednesday, but that quiet weather won’t last long. Our next round of more muggy air, showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday. We’ll see dry weather through at least early afternoon Thursday, before rain and storm chances start to go up later in the afternoon and evening. At this point, the best chance of widespread storms may arrive around or just after sunset, which should tend to limit any severe threat, but the timing of those storms needs to be monitored. If we get some storms popping during the afternoon, there may be enough instability to produce a few storms with strong winds gusts and heavy rain.

Friday will start off with showers and some rumbles as our next low slowly departs, but we should see a drying trend as we head into the afternoon and evening on Friday. The weekend will also show improvement, with isolated pop up showers or thunder Saturday afternoon, and mainly dry weather on Sunday.