First Alert Weather Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -The clusters of heavy thunderstorms have remained west of our area so far, as expected. That may change in the next 24 hours. These storms are focused along a warm front draped over the eastern Great Lakes. This front is forecast to nudge into our region on Thursday. While a lot of Thursday will be storm-free, we’re focusing in on Thursday late evening, when the next cluster of thunderstorms is forecast to develop. If we do get clipped by these storms, it would be after sunset, and the main weather impacts are heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few gusty storms are possible, but severe weather isn’t expected, so we remain green on the First Alert Threat Tracker. We will be monitoring this storm threat. A few showers will stick around on Friday and Saturday, until a cold front finally pushes through. Ahead of that, dew points will surge into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday and Friday, then drop off through the 2nd half of the weekend.

Sunday will be clearing out, and the nicer of the weekend days for outdoor plans. Monday looks pretty good, but a few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, before clearing out again late next week and for the Labor Day weekend.