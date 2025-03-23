First Alert Weather: Very changeable weather to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A low-pressure system will be cutting across the Great Lakes over the next 72 hours. This will bring a variety of weather for Western New York to start the week. Sunday night the clouds will continue to thicken with rain showers, possibly mixing with wet snow, arriving by midnight. The temperature will fall into the lower 30s, but the temperature will begin to rise overnight reaching near 40 degrees by Monday morning. Monday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance of a spotty rain shower. Depending on the amount of sunshine, Rochester should be within a few degrees of 50. Seems to be mild, but it will turn windy by the afternoon with gusts approaching 40 miles per hour.

A noticeable chill returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with a passing rain or wet snow shower possible for both days. The high temperature is expected to be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.