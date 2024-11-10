First Alert Weather: Veterans Day will bring some mixed weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plenty of wet weather to finish the weekend with most areas seeing a quarter of an inch or more of rain.

More rain is likely for Sunday evening before tapering off for the remainder of the overnight. Veterans Day will likely be a “mixed bag” with breaks of sun, spotty showers, and at times some windy conditions. Several fronts are expected to move across Western New York in the coming days. This will bring progressively cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday as a large area of high pressure builds in for mid-week.

Sunday night, look for occasional rain for the evening, but the showers will diminish later overnight. The temperature should hold near 50 degrees or slowly rise during the overnight. Monday may start with a few breaks of sunshine, but scattered showers will be possible for the afternoon. Any outdoor Veterans events may need an umbrella, but the rain will be “hit and miss” for most communities.

In addition, it will turn windy at times with gusts near 35 miles per hour and the temperature will reach the upper 50s. A more significant cold front will pass through Monday night bringing chilly weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with both days only in the 40s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.