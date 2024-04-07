First Alert Weather: Viewing of eclipse will be somewhat limited due to some clouds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Overall, it will be pleasant weather for your Monday, just not the clear sky that we had on Sunday. A warm front will be approaching Western New York, and this will spread some clouds back into the area over the next 24 hours. These clouds will be mid-to-high level clouds which will reduce visibility for the viewing of the total solar eclipse. The hope is that Mother Nature will not completely obscure the sky, but still provide some thin spots in the cloud cover for limited viewing. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will be looking for these thin spots or actual breaks in the clouds as we get closer to totality by Monday afternoon.

Sunday night will be clear, starlit skies for the evening, then patchy clouds will arrive later Sunday night. The low temperature will be in the middle 30s. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and somewhat limited viewing of the eclipse. There is the chance of a few late afternoon sprinkles. The high temperature will be in the lower 60s, but cooler near Lake Ontario. Tuesday it is back to partial sunshine and noticeably warmer. The high temperature in the lower 70s. Rain will likely arrive by later Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned to News 10 NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.