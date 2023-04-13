First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy for Thursday with near record high temps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is expected through Thursday afternoon with that gusty breeze developing once again in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The record for today’s date is from 1945 when it reached 86 degrees. We probably come up a few degrees short of that number but it may be close.

More warmth into the weekend with a few more clouds Saturday and eventually some showers and thunderstorms later Sunday. Behind that front a much cooler pattern returns to the region for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the early season heat and the timing of rain for your weekend plans.

