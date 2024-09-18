First Alert Weather: Warm and dry into the weekend with showers next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect sun and clouds on Wednesday with a light breeze from the southeast and temperatures once again above normal, near 80 in the afternoon.

There will be moonlit skies on Wednesday night and more nice weather on Thursday and Friday. We’re looking good as we head into the weekend and early next week.

The next chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a cold front. Temperatures will drop a little later next week. We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as well for a possible storm near Florida.

