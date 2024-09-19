First Alert Weather: Warm and dry on Thursday; No rain until next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another nice day is on the way with a few clouds on Thursday morning but sunshine for the afternoon.

It will be warm again with temperatures near 80. Expect fair weather on Thursday night into Friday with another great day for outdoor activities on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are still expecting mainly clear weather with some clouds on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures remaining above normal.

Keep an eye on the timing of showers for next Monday for the Bills game and then plan on some cooler more unsettled skies on the way. Stay tuned to News10NBC for any updates for the weekend and the timing of rain for next week.