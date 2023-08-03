First Alert Weather: Warm and humid conditions with scattered storms for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A warm front is moving through the region with some showers that should clear by late Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will have hazy sunshine and humid weather.

Most of the day will be dry with just an isolated pop-up storm into Thursday. There will be muggy weather on Friday as a cold front moves through with possible thunder but once again. However, most of Friday will be rain free.

Any storm that develops may bring a downpour and gusty winds. Behind the front on Friday is some great weather which will arrive in time for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry and sunny with lower humidity and temps in the 70s and 80s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any storms that develop Thursday night into Friday.