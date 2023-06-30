First Alert Weather: Warm and humid with some weekend storms

We’ll start our July 4 holiday weekend off with a bang, and it isn’t the fireworks many of you are hoping for. While we’ll start Saturday off dry, it’ll be humid with temperatures rising quickly. This will be the fuel for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but any storm will likely produce locally heavy rain, lightning and a small threat for gusty winds. The peak timing of these will be during the afternoon, coinciding with peak heating of the day.

We’ll see another round of scattered showers and storms on Sunday as a cold front drops through the area. Once again, severe threat remains quite low, but heavy rain is possible in any storm. We are green on the Threat Tracker, which doesn’t necessarily mean the weather is perfect (it won’t be), but the threat for strong to severe storms is low. This is something that we will continue to monitor Friday night and into Saturday morning. Watch News10NBC Today starting at 6 Saturday morning for the latest update with meteorologist Alex Bielfeld.

Monday will continue with the rain and storm threat, but again, the severe threat is low. Then we’ll see our rain chances going down for the 4th of July and into the middle of the week. Meanwhile, our temperatures will be heating up. There’s a chance some spots could be pushing 90 by Wednesday or Thursday or next week. This all comes with higher dew points, making it feel quite uncomfortable.