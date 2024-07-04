First Alert Weather: Warm for the Fourth of July; Tracking storms for late Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Partly sunny day is ahead this Fourth of July, with temperatures well into the 80s and rather muggy. The day should stay mainly rain free so we’re good to go for outdoor plans.

It won’t be nearly as windy with a light breeze kicking up off the lake on Thursday afternoon, so it will be cooler by the beaches. Fine weather is in store for fireworks on Thursday night, with warm and muggy conditions with light winds in the 70s.

Expect a hot and humid Friday with temperatures near 90 degrees. Keep an eye to the sky later in the day for some thundery downpours. There will be a clearing and wind on Saturday with beautiful weather for Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weather on Thursday night and the timing of any storms for Friday.