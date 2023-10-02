First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny week ahead before fall conditions return this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly sunny skies are in store for Monday with temperatures into the low 80s expected for the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 80s are on the way for Tuesday.

Temperatures may make a run at record warmth on Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s and there’s small chance we make a run at 90. The record on Wednesday is 89 set in 1926.

Very warm weather is expected again on Thursday with a few clouds on the increase. A cold front will approach later Thursday night into the day on Friday with some showers.

Behind that front a dramatic change arrives for the weekend with windswept showers and temperatures in the 50s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain later in the week.