First Alert Weather: Warm and windy on Wednesday with possible showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve got a high-pressure system to our south and a cold front over the Great Lakes on Wednesday morning.

That means warm southern air will be driven into our area to give us a high temperature of 72 degrees before the cold front hits us with possible showers this evening around 7 p.m. Ahead of that cold front, winds will pick up with gusts around 25 mph. Get those rakes ready as we may need them soon.

Behind that front, our temperatures will drop significantly. Thursday’s high will be around 50 degrees, a rude awakening after these wonderful past few days. Friday will be a bit warmer at 58, but another cold front will bring us some afternoon showers.

Spot showers continue on Saturday, then another warming trend takes over and gives us more pleasant weather through the middle of next week. It’s not bad for late October.

Tune in to News10 NBC for updates on the timing of showers for the weekend and to see just how warm it’ll get next week.