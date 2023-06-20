First Alert Weather: Warm conditions ahead with isolated pop-up showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another nice day is on the way on Tuesday for much of the region with hazy sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees.

Early morning showers south of Rochester will clear but a couple of afternoon pop-up showers/storms are possible south of the Thruway in the afternoon.

The same set-up is expected for Wednesday with mainly dry and pleasant weather with just an isolated pop-up shower south during the afternoon.

Thursday will feature some increasing clouds with showers in the evening. More unsettled weather is on the way Friday into the weekend with a few rounds of rain and thunder.

That unsettled pattern will last into the beginning of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of any rain headed our way.

