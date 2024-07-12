First Alert Weather: Warm conditions into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outside of a few clouds over Rochester on Friday morning, we are starting the day with lots of sunshine.

We’re tracking pleasant weather on Friday with partly sunny skies and temperatures into the 80s. Over the hills south of Rochester, there will be a slight shower threat in the afternoon but most of us stay dry.

The weather for Friday night looks great for the Hilton and Webster carnivals. Heading into the weekend, we will heat things up into the 80s to near 90 with mainly dry weather.

Saturday afternoon south of Rochester, we will see a tiny shower threat. Then later on Sunday, a few storms will be possible. The afternoon looks mainly dry for Corn Hill and also the Geneseo Air Show. More humid weather with thunderstorms arrive at the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing for any storms later Sunday evening.