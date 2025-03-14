First Alert Weather: Warm days ahead with a thunder threat Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a great finish to the week weatherwise. Expect sunny skies and warming temperatures as readings reach 70 degrees for much of the region on Friday.

A lake breeze will keep it cooler near Lake Ontario in the afternoon. Good day to fire up the grill or play a little early-season golf.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we keep the warmth but bring some wind on Saturday with a small shower threat in the afternoon. The weather for the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester looks mainly dry with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s. A weakening line of showers may bring a few raindrops mid to late afternoon.

Sunday will be a warm and windy day with showers and local thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong and gusty during the afternoon, so we need to monitor that potential. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the thunder threat and also more warmth into next week after a brief cool down on Monday.