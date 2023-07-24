First Alert Weather: Warm for Monday with a thunder threat in the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Most of Monday will feature some decent summer weather with moderate levels of humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Outside of a stray shower, most of Monday morning will feature fair weather. We do need to keep an eye to the sky midday into the afternoon as the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm increases.

Any storm that does develop can bring a heavy downpour, gust of wind and perhaps a little small hail. Thankfully any storm that develops will move along rather quickly so any outdoor plans will only be interupted briefly on Monday.

Look for a similar set-up for tomorrow and then the heat and humidity increase Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any storms that fire up during the day.