First Alert Weather: Warm for Thursday but temperatures tumble this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be partly sunny and warm weather on Thursday with temperatures into the mid 80s. Nice weather is in store this evening with increasing clouds overnight.

Cold front slowly crosses the region with some rain at times on Friday. It will be turning cooler with temperatures near 70 through midday and then dropping to near 60 later in the day.

Cooler air is expected for Saturday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 with some showers but hopefully not a washout for Saturday.

Steadier rain looks to stay just to our east but we need to watch that closely. Even colder weather arrives on Sunday with windswept showers near 50. There will be cool and showery weather into early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of wet weather over the weekend.