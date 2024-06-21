First Alert Weather: Warm, humid, and stormy at times this weekend

The cold front that produced some storms in the Finger Lakes Friday afternoon slowly continues to push south, then stalls over western New York Friday night, before lifting north again on Saturday. This will put us back in the warm sector of the system, with temperatures holding in the 80s and keeping humidity levels a little uncomfortable. This will also produce a few isolated showers or storms, but Saturday should be the drier of the weekend days.

That front pushes back south as a cold front on Sunday, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and some storms. There’s the chance a few of those storms could produce some gusty winds, especially midday into the early afternoon, and especially east and south of Rochester. The timing of the front will play a big role in how strong storms actually get, so if the timing becomes more conducive to strong storms, we may need a Yellow Alert to highlight the risk. Stay tuned as we head into the weekend.

Once that front finally pushes through, we’ll feel much more comfortable air with less humidity returning on Monday. The cooler air will be short-lived, though, as Tuesday climbs back into the mid 80s, with surging dew points on Wednesday. Wednesday will see another chance for more widespread showers and storms, before a more noticeable and prolonged pattern change brings cooler and fresher air in next week.