First Alert Weather: Warm into the weekend with scattered storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect fair weather on Friday with temperatures well into the 80s away from the lake with most of us staying dry.

South of Rochester, there will be a pop-up shower and a storm is possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Friday night but we may be able to see the full moon after sunset as it rises at 9:15 p.m.

Look to the southeast near the horizon to check out the moon on Friday night. Looking ahead to the weekend we will see mainly dry weather on Saturday with a passing thunder threat in the afternoon.

It will turn more humid with temps well into the 80s during the weekend. It will be warm and muggy on Sunday with a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms but it should not be an all day rain.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing for thunder chances over the weekend.