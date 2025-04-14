First Alert Weather: Warm Monday but windy and colder weather returns Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Warm front will bring clouds and a brief shower Monday morning. Behind that front a surge of warmer air will move into the region with temps heading into the 60s to near 70. As you are out enjoying the nice temperatures later today, just keep in mind a passing shower is possible into the evening hours.

Cold front Monday night will bring stronger winds and colder weather Tuesday into Wednesday. A few showers of rain and even wet snow possible into midweek. Temps bounce back on Friday with some showers arrive heading into the start of the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend we have showers in the forecast on Saturday with clearing for Sunday. Easter looks dry but a little cool with temps in the 40s and low 50s. Next week may bring a more extended period of warmer weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the roller coaster temps and Easter forecast.