First Alert Weather: Warm Monday, chilly Tuesday, and thunder for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ups and downs of early spring will continue this week. Fair weather and a gusty southerly wind is expected for Monday, which will allow temperatures to jump into the low 60s in the afternoon.

A cold front on Monday night into Tuesday will bring some showers and temperatures dropping back into the 40s. The wind turns southerly again on Wednesday with temperatures surging into the 60s and 70s.

With that warmth, we need to watch the potential for strong to severe storms as a cold front arrives later in the day. We will be looking at all the latest data coming in today and may need a yellow alert for thunder midweek. Behind that front cooler weather returns Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the storm threat Wednesday and the outlook for next weekend and Easter Sunday.

