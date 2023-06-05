First Alert Weather: Warm Monday with smoky skies and a shower threat in the evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be hazy skies for Monday with considerable wildfire smoke in the sky. A warmer afternoon is ahead with temperatures into the mid-70s and cooler near the lake.

Hopefully, we get some showers to pop on Monday evening with a chance for some needed rainfall into the night. Any clouds and showers will clear out on Tuesday morning with more dry weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers are possible on Thursday with dry conditions Friday into Saturday. Temperatures overall will average a bit below normal in the extended with shower chances increasing into next week with hopefully some needed rainfall developing down the road.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any developing showers this evening.

