First Alert Weather: Warm, muggy morning signals arrival of showers later today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As warm southwest flow continues and a cold front approaches, dew point levels this morning were reaching into the 60s, making for much more humid air. This is all ahead of the return of showers later today as that cold front passes, and areas near the Finger Lakes could also see some thunder. Any severe storms are expected to be outside our area, so we remain Green on the Threat Tracker barring any major changes. Chances for these showers and rumbles of thunder will be from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Other than that, expect mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 70s, and still some haze in the air as thinning smoke slowly exits the region. Air quality this morning is Moderate, but will shift back to Good going into the afternoon.

Warm temperatures and chances for showers and thunder continue tomorrow, and the Saturday forecast continues to improve as computer model guidance insists on any showers being to our east. Sunday also looks good, meaning we might actually have two nice weekend days! Rain showers return Monday and Tuesday. The jet stream will be taking a dip into the continental U.S., so if the Canadian wildfires are still ongoing, we could again be seeing a decrease in our air quality. The First Alert Weather team is tracking this very closely, so check back for more updates and download the First Alert Weather app for instant notifications as soon as we send them out.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.