First Alert Weather: Warm on Thursday and tracking rain and thunder for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are some areas of clouds around town on Thursday morning with clearing skies, sunny, and drier weather in the afternoon. Expect a cool breeze on Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s.

It will be clear on Thursday night with temperatures into the 40s and low 50s. There will also be gorgeous weather on Friday with less wind and tons of sunshine as temperatures get closer to 80.

The weekend will bring an increasing threat of rain and thundery downpours on Saturday with very humid conditions. It will be windy with more scattered showers on Sunday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the weekend rain and also the threat for some strong storms on Saturday.