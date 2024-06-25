First Alert Weather: Warm on Tuesday and some thunder for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be nice weather to start Tuesday with some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase later Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

We’re tracking a weakening area of rain and thunder to the west that will bring a possible shower to our region later Tuesday afternoon into the night.

At this time, it appears heavier rain and thunder will dissipate before it gets here but will need to monitor through the day. Warmer and more humid conditions develop into Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Cold front will arrive on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms likely. At this time, we don’t anticipate severe storms but we may have a period of rain with local thunder. We will need to watch for a possible Yellow Alert, which may impact the evening commute and late day plans on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the rain chances ahead and also some beautiful weather to end the week.