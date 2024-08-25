First Alert Weather: Warm & quiet start to the new week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The last full week before kids head back to school will feature summer-like temperatures, along with increasing chances for some storms.

A big heat dome that has been keeping the sultry temperatures well to our west will slowly begin to move east. This will push our temperatures into the mid 80s on Monday, and pushing 90 on Tuesday. Monday should be dry, and Tuesday will be mostly dry, but some storms riding along that heat dome will try to push into our area late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Wednesday may be a bit unsettled with some showers and storms as that ridge sits just to our west, and much cooler air lies just to our east.

It’ll be a close call as to whether the heat that builds in on Tuesday sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday, or if we take a slight step back mid-week, before building again on Friday. Regardless, our temperatures will at least be seasonably warm, with a better chance for some unsettled weather by Wednesday.

A cold front finally moves through on Friday, ramping up on storm chances again by then, and also giving us one last day of warm and humid air Friday.

The Labor Day weekend may start of with some lingering showers Saturday morning, before we see some clearing, and high pressure building in after that. That would give us lower humidity, seasonably warm air and dry weather for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. It’s still more than a few days away, so the exact details may change a little, but as of now the holiday forecast is looking nice for outdoor plans.