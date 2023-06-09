First Alert Weather: Warm this weekend with mainly dry conditions for outdoor plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be mostly cloudy and cool once again for Thursday with just some light smoke in the air but air quality will be good in the afternoon into the night.

Plan on a passing shower or two through midday and early afternoon with some clearing later in the day with generally fair weather tonight with just a quick shower.

The weekend is looking noticeably warmer with temperatures back well into the 70s and fair skies on Saturday. A few more clouds around Sunday with a slight shower threat later in the day but most of Suday will feature dry conditions.

Some badly needed rainfall will arrive Monday next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the weekend and the rain chances next week.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.