First Alert Weather: Warm-up on the way for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a long time since we experienced unseasonably mild weather. As a result, we expect that some of the snow and ice will be melting as the temperature will be reaching above freezing each day this week – at least through Thursday. Monday may bring some of the warmest weather for Western New York in almost three weeks. It will not be perfect conditions as a gusty wind will be developing Monday afternoon and there will be a few rain and wet snow showers Tuesday and Thursday.

