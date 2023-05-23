First Alert Weather: Warm up on Tuesday with changing conditions on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a cool start we are looking at temperatures soaring into the 70s to near 80 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

There will be mostly sunny skies for much of the day with just a small pop-up shower threat in the Finger Lakes in the afternoon. However, there will be milder conditions for Thursday night, staying near 60.

Wednesday will be an interesting day as we will see our warmest weather mid-morning out ahead of a cold front as temperatures near 70 degrees. A few showers arrive near and after the lunch hour and last for a few hours before clearing later in the day.

Temperatures will drop noticeably during the day into the low 50s during the afternoon. We need to watch Thursday morning for some possible frost away from the lakes.

Warmer and nice weather is on the way for much of the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain tomorrow and updates to the weekend forecast.

