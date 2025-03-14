First Alert Weather: Warm weekend with a shower or storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The luck of the Irish will be with us for the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday in downtown Rochester. We’ve seen snow, sleet, rain, cold, as well as big warmth on parade day, and this year we’ll have comfortable and mild air in the mid 60s. A balmy breeze will go along with it, with some gusts near 30 mph out of the southwest. There’s the slight chance we see an afternoon shower on Saturday, but most of the day should remain dry.

That will change on Sunday. We’ll remain quite warm, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but it’ll be a little more windy, with some gusts pushing 40 mph, along with more clouds. Some scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front, with the front itself bringing the chance for a line of thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. After that front, our temperatures will tumble back into the 40s by evening, and 20s by Monday morning.

Monday will be a cooler day, with highs near 40s, but that chill won’t last long. We’ll begin another nice warming trend starting Tuesday, with highs back in the 60s through Thursday. Another cold front will come knocking on our door, knocking our temperatures back during the day on Thursday, which ironically, is the first day of Spring.