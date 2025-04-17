First Alert Weather: Warmer air and a passing shower Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The sprawling area of high pressure that brought us beautiful blue sky on Thursday will shift east on Friday. At the same time, a warm front will lift through the area. This will bump our temperatures into the upper 60s, even some lower 70s by later in the afternoon. On the flip side, we’ll see more in the way of clouds, and a few passing showers. Still, a nice way to end the work week after seeing some snow just a few days ago!

The weekend is shaping up to be split. Saturday will be warmer with some showers at times and a busy wind. While Sunday looks like we should end up dry with some sun, but cooler with highs in the upper 40s. If you have any Easter egg hunts planned for Saturday, the showers shouldn’t cancel them, but be prepared for a little wet weather should a brief shower move through.

Another fast moving system will pass overhead on Monday, nudging our temperatures back up into the 60s again, along with a few more showers returning. Our cold front quickly follows Monday night, dropping us back just a little bit into the 50s on Tuesday, but we should once again see a return to mainly dry weather.