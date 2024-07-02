First Alert Weather: Warmer and more humid air on the way

Warmer temperatures and humid air enter our region through Tuesday night as a surface low cuts across the northern Great Lakes bringing a warm front into our area.

Lows for Tuesday will be in the upper 60s, which is quite a change from our cool and comfortable overnight lows from the last few nights. Conditions Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and for the most part dry. However, due to high relative humidity and minor lift from the passing warm front, we cannot rule out the possibility of a passing shower.

Behind that warm front, Wednesday will be hot and muggy with highs nearing 90 degrees. A surface low over Ontario will usher in warmer temperatures and moisture into our area from the Gulf. This will provide limited fuel for thunderstorms moving through Western New York Wednesday night, which could impact firework displays across the region. Current model guidance shows the timing of these storms hitting around 8 p.m. and ending before midnight. Severe weather is not expected Wednesday night.

Nonetheless, dew points are expected to be well into the 70s, making us feel rather uncomfortable and providing enough moisture for some scattered showers and a few storms to roll through the area in the evening.

Our Fourth of July forecast appears mostly dry and more comfortable compared to Wednesday. We do not expect to see a drastic change in dew point or surface temperatures, leaving us in the mid-80s and still feeling moderately muggy with dew points in the upper 60s. A brief shower is not out of the question early Thursday morning. However, this is not expected to impact Fourth of July activities.

Another surface low-pressure system is expected to bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. This system is expected to clear us out for Sunday. Drier and clearer weather is welcomed for Sunday with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.