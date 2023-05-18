First Alert Weather: Warmer and nicer conditions until rain arrives Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a frosty Thursday morning, the rest of the day will feature some wonderful weather with lots of sunshine and temperatures bounce back into the 60s in the afternoon.

We’re staying much milder on Thursday with clear skies in the 40s and 50s. Friday will turn warm as temperatures make a run toward 80 degrees. There will also be a gusty wind up to 30mph.

Taking a closer look at the weekend, some of the trends show the rain arriving later in the day Saturday. Will need to watch if this holds but for now plan on mild weather with showers increasing Saturday afternoon with a possible thunderstorm.

That front clears Saturday night and sets the stage for a beautiful Sunday to close out the weekend followed by great spring weather next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of the rain.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.