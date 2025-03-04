First Alert Weather: Warmer and wet at times on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tuesday’s temperatures surged into the upper 50s and lower 60s across our region, and we should do a little better on Wednesday ahead of a potent storm system. We’ll see some rain showers developing by early Wednesday morning. That steady rain will continue for a few hours Wednesday morning, before tapering. Meanwhile, temperatures will start in the 40s and surge into the upper 50s and even some 60s during the afternoon hours. We’ll see some scattered showers returning later in the afternoon and evening, possibly even a rumble of thunder.

The combination of warmer air melting snow and the additional rainfall could lead to some areas of water rise on local creeks and streams. A Flood Watch is posted for the entire area through Thursday afternoon. After that, much colder air will begin to surge in by Thursday morning. This will change any rain showers back over to snow showers on Thursday, with less than 1″ of accumulation. The wind will pick up, with some gusts near 40 mph during the afternoon. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all have that winter feel, with some flurries and snow showers (no accumulation expected), and temperatures in the 30s.

We’re expecting another warm up toward the middle of next week, with temperatures once again well into the 50s.