First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures and showers return to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect clouds on Monday morning with a few scattered showers through midday with breezy and warmer temperatures into the 70s and gusts over 20 mph.

It won’t be a washout in the afternoon but a few showers and a brief downpour is possible with a rumble of thunder. There will be mostly cloudy skies on Monday night so northern lights likely won’t be as active but that can change, so check back for updates.

Sky conditions won’t be great through the night. Tuesday will be warm as well with decent weather for much of the morning and early afternoon. We need to keep an eye to the sky for showers and a few stronger storms in the afternoon with some local downpours possible.

