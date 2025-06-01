First Alert Weather: Warmer weather is coming and so are some smoky skies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Happy first day of meteorological summer! It certainly won’t be feeling like it. After the end of an unusually cool and wet May, it is once again going to be cool and wet to end the weekend. Temperatures today will peak in the upper 50s, with showers developing this afternoon alongside gusts out of the northwest up to 30 MPH. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the low 40s, then we are in for a big warmup the first half of the workweek.

As an upper level low very slowly moves out, we’ll still be cooler than normal tomorrow, but only by 5 degrees instead of 15. Highs will be in the low 70s, with sunny skies and a much calmer wind… That upper level low will act as a shield redirecting smoke from Canadian wildfires south of us, but as westerly flow starts to take back over, that smoke will creep in Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 80s. Expect few clouds, but hazy skies. Be aware that this may impact air quality. The free News10 NBC First Alert Weather app has an air quality feature where you can check in on that any time, so it will come in handy over the next few days.

Later on Wednesday humidity will start to increase, and alongside temperatures in the mid 80s, it’ll really start to feel like summertime. We pay for that warmth and moisture with chances for thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. It’s too early to tell how strong these storms might be, so make sure to check back in over the next few days to see how that forecast develops.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.