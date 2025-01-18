First Alert Weather: Warmer with rain/snow today, but Yellow Alert Monday-Wednesday as arctic air approaches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’re in for the warmest day of 2025 so far, but with that warmth and moisture comes a mix of snow and rain. So while it won’t be as cold, it’ll certainly be an ugly Saturday. Temperatures should max out just below 40 degrees, and will begin to fall going into tonight… The rain and snow will end this evening, so if you’re going out, you won’t have to worry about any precipitation, but definitely bring a warm jacket.

After a cold front moves through this evening, temperatures will begin to drop off a cliff over the next few days as an outbreak of arctic air sweeps the nation. We’ll also see some snow showers Sunday night (and may see some flakes at the Bills game as well), and Monday morning will feature lake effect snow that may be heavy at times, thanks to the added feature of a meso-low (a small rotating area of heavy snow). We have issued a Yellow Alert for the lake snow Monday, as well as the dangerously cold temperatures through the middle of the week. Highs will only be in the low to mid teens at best, and the wind will cause wind chill values of -10 to even -20 degrees in the mornings. Please take precautions and remain indoors if you can.

