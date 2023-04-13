First Alert Weather: Warmest air in over 200 days in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We promised you warmth, and Mother Nature delivered. We eclipsed 80 degrees at the Rochester airport for the first time since September 21, which is more than 200 days ago! And we’re not done with the summer-like air yet.

Most of our area will soar into the upper 70s again on Friday. A lighter overall wind will allow a lake breeze to set up during the afternoon, cooling our lakeshore communities and areas mainly north of Rochester during the afternoon hours. One difference you’ll see is a slight increase in high clouds later in the afternoon and evening, but still an abundance of sunshine will be seen on Friday.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun at times, and a more noticeable lake breeze developing will tend to keep Saturday a little cooler than recent days, but still well above average. Our cold front is trending slower, which means we will likely salvage most of Sunday with dry weather and warmer air once again. In fact, we may come close to 80 again on Sunday. But that will be changing.

Our cold front arrives late Sunday and Sunday night with a round of rain and some thunder. Rain lingers into the first part of Monday, before tapering and temperatures dropping back into the 50s and 40s. We’ll hold in the 40s on Tuesday, so feeling quite chilly compared to our recent warmth.

Tuesday may feature a few rain or wet snow showers, but nothing that will be accumulating. It is simply a reminder that we do usually get some snow in April.